Jimmy Alexander, 71, son of the late Delbert and Lula Durham Alexander, passed away Saturday July 4, 2020 at his home. Jimmy was retired from Dresser Industries. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Jerry and Roger Alexander. Jimmy is survived by his siblings: Allen (Bonnie) Alexander, Donald (Beverly) Alexander, Kathy (Daryl) Johnson, Linda (Michael) Pleasants, and Larry (Mitzi) Alexander.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Lakes Funeral Home and Cremation services in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Jimmy Alexander as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
