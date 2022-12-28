Jimmy Buffkin, Jr., 52, passed away peacefully at his home on December 24, 2022.
Cremation services will be held on December 31, 2022 at New Heights Church in Berea from 10-12.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy Buffkin, Jr., 52, passed away peacefully at his home on December 24, 2022.
Cremation services will be held on December 31, 2022 at New Heights Church in Berea from 10-12.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.