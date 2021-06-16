Jimmy Neal Shockley

Mr. Jimmy Neal Shockley, II, 50, of Berea, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at his home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, W. Main St., Richmond, with Bro. Doug Collins officiating. Visitation will be after 2 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice Care Plus, 350 Isaacs Lane, Richmond, KY 40475.

Combs Parsons and Collins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

