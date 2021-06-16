Joan Eleanor Stevens, formerly of Berea, daughter of Bernice Scott Davidge and James Bradley Morris, went peacefully to her heavenly home on June 13, 2021, at the Frankfort Regional Hospital. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kay Lois Fuller, and special friend Yvonna King.
Joan was born August 4, 1929, in Portsmouth, Ohio where she grew up. She also lived in Michigan, Florida, West Virginia, Tennessee, and Kentucky.
Joan had a long career in nursing and spent most of that time with the Cumberland Valley District Health Department in Kentucky, working mainly in Jackson and Rockcastle counties. She had a love for music all her life and worked in the historic Grinnell Brothers Music house in Detroit. She had a beautiful soprano voice and was able to sing with a jazz band and in choirs. She also was an avid lover of Animals having special companions over the years. She loved to read and watch westerns in her spare time. She was blessed to see some amazing things in her 91 years.
She loved her girls and enjoyed visiting with them and all the grand and great-grandchildren at family gatherings. She is survived by 3 daughters, Robin Anglin (Carl) of Waco, KY, Kay Curtis (Larry) of Monterey, TN, and Ann Rucker (Pat) of Lawrenceburg, KY; 4 granddaughters, Karen Curtis of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Cissy Huff (Eugene) of Berea, KY, Joanna Baker (Royce) of Mt.Vernon, KY, and Rebecca Vanwinkle (Jason Thornberry) of Lawrenceburg, KY; 8 great-grandchildren, Taiylor, Tessa and Thomas Hayes, Nick and Brandon Huff and Bevin, Bailey and Blyth Baker; 3 nephews Shawn Carey (Mable), Tim Carey (Maria), Scott Fuller (Jennifer) and a niece Jennie Billo (John). She is also survived by special friends Sherry Daniels of Berea, KY as well as James (Scorp), Clellie, and Catelyn Lewis all of Lawrenceburg, KY.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m.Thursday, June 17 at Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg. Bro. Pat Rucker will officiate. Visitation is noon until the time of service on Thursday. Burial will follow in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Faith Community Church C/O Pastor Sabrina Sands, 131 Broadway, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342, or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.
