CItizen obituary 2

JoAnn Wilson Miller, 75, wife of 47 years to Larry E. Miller, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at her home in Berea, KY. 

services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at Liberty Avenue Baptist Church, with Rev. Kenny Felty officiating. You may view the service via livestream at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at the Berea Cemetery. 

Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of JoAnn Miller, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Service information

Dec 11
Funeral
Friday, December 11, 2020
11:00AM
Liberty Avenue Baptist Church
273 Mt. Vernon Road
Berea, KY 40403
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.

Tags

Recommended for you