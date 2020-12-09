JoAnn Wilson Miller, 75, wife of 47 years to Larry E. Miller, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at her home in Berea, KY.
services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at Liberty Avenue Baptist Church, with Rev. Kenny Felty officiating. You may view the service via livestream at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at the Berea Cemetery.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
