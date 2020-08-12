Jody Heskett Flara, 64, left this life for her eternal one on Monday, August 3, 2020 at her home. Ms. Flara was born August 3, 1956 in Massillon, Ohio to the late John and Jane Shackleford Heskett. Ms. Flara was of the Christian Faith and lived her life as Christ commanded to “Love Others as Yourself”. Private family services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Union Church with Rev. Kent Gilbert officiating. You may join the family via Livestream at Union-church.org/live-broadcast or Facebook.com/unionchurchberea. \There will also be a drive-thru visitation at the Berea Community School in the stadium parking lot on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 3-8 p.m.. There also will be a service in Massillon, Ohio at a later date.
Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com
