John Charles "Jay" Falconberry

Jay Falconberry, 75, husband of Della J Falconberry, passed away Aug. 29, 2022 at the UK Hospital in Lexington.
Funeral services will be Friday Sept. 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Jones and Bro. Todd Martin officiating. Burial will be at the Church of Lord Jesus Christ Cemetery at East Bernstadt with Military Honors. Visitation will be Friday from 11:30 a.m.– 2 p.m. at Lakes Funeral Home, Berea.
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
