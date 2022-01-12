John Dale Thomure, 67, and a proud veteran of the United States Army, passed away on January 6, 2022, at his home in Berea, Kentucky. John was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and leader and leaves behind a legacy of lives touched and impacted by his character and inspiration.
The son of the late Ralph and Carole Thomure, John was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on November 17, 1954. He enlisted in the United States Army in January of 1973, excelled during basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, and married his lifelong sweetheart, Naomi Ruth Alcorn, on August 24, 1974 in Richmond, Kentucky.
Service to country fueled John, and he and his Army bride, Naomi, shared innumerable moves (while raising three wonderful children) across the nation and the globe, which included postings to Fort Campbell (Kentucky), Germany (twice), Fort Polk (Louisiana), Fort Benning (Georgia) as a drill sergeant, Fort Drum (New York) where he proudly served as the senior non-commissioned officer -- company first sergeant -- for an intrepid group of cohorts in Bravo Company, 2/14th Infantry, 10th Mountain Division, and the United States Military Academy at West Point (New York), where he served to lead and guide cadets in the Department of Military Instruction. He retired from active duty in April of 1996 at the rank of master sergeant, following his final assignment instructing ROTC cadets at the University of West Virginia.
John was preceded in death by his parents, along with two of his nephews, Troy Marschang and Jesse Dean Alcorn. He is survived by his wife, Naomi Thomure, son, Ralph Thomure, and his wife, Shari, daughters Anna Rynders and husband Darrin, and Carole Steneck and husband Chuck, sisters Mary Beth Bonet, Kathee Thomure and brother-in-law Gary, Linda Monje and brother-in-law Richard, and brother, James Thomure, and sister-in-law Christy. He is also survived by three grandchildren of whom he was immensely proud – Hunter Fetterley (currently serving in U.S. Army at Ft. Carson, Colorado with 1st Space Brigade), Ashlyn Fetterley, and Charles Steneck.
John Thomure led an honorable life as an American warrior; committed to his faith, country, and family. None who ever met him were not immediately taken by his pride in all three. He was a patriot of the highest order and will be greatly missed. The family is planning a memorial and inurnment ceremony in the Spring at the Thomure family burial plot in Farmington, Missouri.
Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
