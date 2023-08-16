John Dee Crane, 43, of Berea, died suddenly Thursday, August 3, 2023, at his residence.
A celebration of Life was held Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Owsley Fork Lake picnic area.
Reppert Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.
