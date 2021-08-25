The miracle of never-ending love has once again brought 2 sweethearts back together. John Leigh Powell of Fremont went to be with the love of his life on Wednesday June 16, 2021. He married Margarette G Martin Powell on December 19, 1953. They were always together except the last 8 years. She preceded him in death. He hated to be away from her and now they are together forever. We can all see them together as happy as they ever were.
John was born June 6, 1932 to William Rose Powell and Lula Francis Burnell Powell at home in Berea, Kentucky. He was proceeded by all 7 of his siblings: J Covell Powell, Lyman A Powell, Howard J Powell, Thelma C Chasteen, Lona I Woodall, Bonnie B Rice and Nancy F Rice all from the Berea, Kentucky area. Sue Powell, sister-in-law of Berea, Kentucky still survives.
John worked at Whirlpool for over 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, playing golf, tinkering around his home and helping all that needed him especially his family. He had 2 children: Vera (William) Meyer of Clyde and William (Glenna) Powell of Bellevue. He had 6 grandchildren: Diana Howey of Clyde, Bryon (Jami Schneider) of Fremont, Abby Meyer of Fremont, Christopher (Carrie) Meyer of Clyde, Megan Powell of Bellevue and Rebecca (Shane) Cramer of Willard. Great-grandchildren: Nathan (Maria), Ethan, Eian, Ella and Emmitt Howey, Noah Massie, Joshua and Jacob Kurtis Meyer, Amelia Meyer, Samantha Hitchcock and one due soon baby Cramer. 2 great-great grandchildren: Isaiah and soon to be new sister. Also a very special family friend Peg Halbisen.
Visitation will be 10:00-Noon on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Auxter Funeral Home, 1105 Castalia St, Bellevue. His funeral service will be at Noon on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in McPherson Cemetery.
