John Randolph (Randy) Osborne, age 83, husband of Melissa Smith Osborne, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Saint Joseph Berea Hospital.  He was born on July 15, 1936 in Rose Hill, Lee County, Virginia to the late Roy Olin and Ressie Oaks Osborne.

Due to the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic all services will be private. Everyone is welcome to join the family through our live feed at 2:00 PM EST, Saturday, April 4, 2020 on the Davis & Powell Funeral Home website:  www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com

