John Stamper, 56, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his residence in Richmond. He was born January 6, 1966, in Middletown, OH to Kathy Elizabeth Allen Stamper and the late Joseph Stamper. John was a collector of many things with military items being his favorite. He loved yard sales, going to flea markets, and driving around in his car. John was of the Holiness faith.
In addition to his mother, John is survived by one daughter, Roxanne Stamper, nine siblings, Jerry Stamper of Richmond, Mark Stamper of Middletown, OH, Steve Stamper of Richmond, Medenea Gail Stamper of Somerset, Karen Elizabeth Anglin of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jennifer Renee’ Damrell of Berea, Michael Cecil Stamper of Berea, Matthew Timothy Stamper of Berea, and Sherry Robinson of Richmond. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Cremation will take place. No services are scheduled at this time. Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.