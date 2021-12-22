Johnnie A. Daniels, age 57, of Berea, passed away, Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.
Funeral services were held December 17, 2021, at Lakes Funeral Home with Pastor Jimmy Fields officiating. Burial followed in Sinking Valley Cemetery in Jackson County.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
