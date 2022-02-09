Johnnie “John Dog” Damron, 87, passed away at Sayre Christian Village on February 1, 2022.
Services were at 6 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Lakes Funeral Home. Brother Scott Howerton officiated and burial with military honors followed on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at noon at Doll Bartley Cemetery in Pikeville. In memory of John Dog, cast a fishing line, go to a yard sale, plant a vegetable garden, or make a donation to a charity of your choice.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
