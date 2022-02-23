Dustin Isaacs played a prominent roll in Wesley Morgan’s political career. It was then he became acquainted with Jordan Morgan and credits her for his start in politics.
Much like most residents in Madison County, Isaacs has been in a state of shock since learning that Jordan, 32, was fatally wounded and Wesley shot in an apparent home invasion at their home at 1266 Willis Branch Road at approximately 4:30 a.m. early Tuesday morning. Wesley, who served as State Representative from 2017-18, was treated and released from University of Kentucky Hospital. According to Kentucky State Police, the suspect fled from the scene and remained at-large Wednesday morning.
“My heart is torn by the passing of Jordan Morgan,” he said. “I consider her a friend I’m grateful to have had in this life. I don’t understand why these tragedies have to occur. Most of all don’t know why we have to experience them.
“As much grief as I have in my heart I know it’s incomparable to what the Morgan family is experiencing. I’m the father of three, and all I can do right now is think about what I would feel. That breaks me more than anything.”
A political newcomer at the time, Wesley Morgan, a businessman, called on Isaacs to manage his political campaign. It was an assignment Isaacs admitted was “something I will never forget.”
“I created lifelong friendships and Jordan was one of them,” he said. “I didn’t only have to answer to Wes, I had to answer to Jordan. I’m grateful for that. Jordan was intellectual and driven. She kept everyone around her in check. She was a passionate soul. Above all else, she cared deeply. She cared so much about the world around her.”
Isaacs recalled how much Jordan “dearly loved her family, and sure as hell loved her little sister — her best friend” but added she was a “Daddy’s girl.”
“This part, selfishly, tears me up more than any other,” he said.
After Wesley was elected, Jordan played a big role in helping Issacs secure an internship that “changed my life.”
Isaacs served as an intern for former Governor Matt Bevin and then moved on to Constitute Services and worked alongside Jordan. He became deputy director of Constituent Services and currently is Communications Manager for the Senate President’s Office at the State Capitol.
“I won’t forget when I approached the State Capitol, not knowing where I was going,” he recalled. “I didn’t know which hallway my internship interview was located. She guided me. She sat in the interview. She brought me levity.”
The friendship the two shared Isaacs said, will be an eternal memory.
“Jordan mattered to me,” Isaacs said. “She mattered to so many people. I will remember that.
“I ask you to do the same. I love you, Jordan. I hope the Morgan family knows I love them, too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.