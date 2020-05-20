Citizen obituary

Joseph Daniel (Dan) Long, 80, Hopkinsville, died at 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Morningside Assisted Living Hopkinsville. 

Per his request Dan was cremated and will be interred at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, Hopkinsville.  The family will have private services at a later date.  

Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements. 

 

