Coach Joseph Urban Blankenship, Jr., 79, passed into eternal life April 30, 2021 at home with his family. He was the oldest child of Joseph Urban Blankenship Sr. and Eva Mae Wheatley Blankenship. He had four siblings: Roger Dale Blankenship (Donna), Carol Carter (Earl), Sharon Jaggers (Kenneth), and Steven Ray Blankenship (deceased). Joe is survived by his Junior High School sweetheart Brenda Wooden Blankenship (married 59 years), daughter Kimberly Lynne Draughn (husband- Dr. David), son Joseph Troy Blankenship (wife- Peggy) and six grandchildren: Baxter Draughn (wife- Jordan), Kendall Draughn, Will Blankenship, Ben Blankenship, Betsy Blankenship, and Nate Blankenship. Other family members include Barbara Wooden, Jamie & Mike Gatewood, Aaron & Sara Wooden, and several nieces and nephews.
Joe received numerous awards and recognitions for his commitment to his church, community, and profession. He was a Life Deacon and Trustee at First Baptist Church, Richmond, Kentucky. In 1999 he was awarded the “Harry Moberly & George Spurlock Colonel Club Meritorious Service Award” for his dedication to the EKU Colonel Club. In 2002 the Greater Louisville Football Coaches Association honored him with the “Legend Award,” and that same year he received the “All-American Football Foundation Mike Campbell Lifetime Achievement Award.” Joe enjoyed speaking at several FCA Elementary and High School meetings. One of his most treasured memories as a coach was in 2011-12 coaching with his son Troy, at Clark-Moore Middle School with the 6th, 7th & 8th grade football teams. The family would like to thank the two caregivers Tammy and Katie Hylbert.
A celebration of the life was conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021 at First Baptist Church.
