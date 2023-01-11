Joyce R. Stephens, 75 of Mt. Vernon, passed away at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital following a long illness with Multiple Sclerosis
Services are private and burial will be in the family cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home & Cremation Services is caring
