Judge James Stouffer Chenault, 96, passed away January 16, 2020 in Richmond. He was born May 1, 1923 in Richmond to the late Joe Prewitt Chenault and Russell Stouffer Chenault.
Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at The First Presbyterian Church, 330 West Main Street, Richmond with Dr. Curtis Christian officiating. Burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery.
