The Madison County Fiscal Court approved a resolution Tuesday enabling the county government to apply for federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funds. The funds will enable the county to recover costs for expenditures related to the epidemic from March to June 30, 2020.
Madison County is eligible for up to $3 million of the $300 million allocated to the Commonwealth of Kentucky earlier this year. The funds are administered by the Kentucky Department of Local Government.
Madison County Judge/Executive Taylor expressed hope the community will continue to take precautions when it comes to the COVID-19 virus. The county is relaxing some restrictions, including opening parks and park restrooms, but citizens should continue to exercise caution when it comes to wearing masks, sanitizing their hands, and other measures, Taylor said.
“Right now is the time to see what health precautions are going to be in place for everyone’s protection, so please see the various websites,” Taylor said, referring to the websites of colleges and school districts. “Students are going to be coming in from all over the world to get their education. So we as a community just need to be aware and prepared for when that happens to make sure we are taking all the precautions we can to make sure we are staying healthy, and that we’re complying with all the rules and regulations that are out there. Some people don’t like to wear masks, but we need to do it. We need to be respectful of our fellow citizens,” Taylor said.
In other business, the court adopted an ordinance allowing for commercial solar facilities to operate in designated county zones. The law applies to property owners seeking to build facilities that will collect, store or transmit solar energy for commercial sale.
Commercial solar power facilities are already allowed in industrial zones, but the new law would allow them to be built in other designated zones as a conditional use, subject to the approval of the Madison County Planning Commission. The law will not affect property owners who want to use solar power for their homes.
Judge Taylor said he liked the law because it provides for the broader use of solar energy while protecting local subdivisions. “It’s a transparent process, but at the same time, it helps create clean energy,” Taylor said.
In other business:
• The court unanimously approved a resolution entering into an agreement with Southern Health Partners Health Services. The contract includes a three percent increase, for an overall contract price of $395,762 for the year. Magistrates questioned why the price increased this year when the population of the jail has gone down. Madison County Jailer Steve Tussey said the service has been good, including retaining a new mental health nurse, but he acknowledged finding other qualified providers to bid on the business isn’t easy. Magistrates asked Tussey to bid the project out the next time the contract comes up for renewal.
• The court approved a measure enabling the judge/executive to apply for a grant for the Agency for Substance Abuse Policy (ASAP) for $20,000. Funds would be used for educational materials and efforts to raise awareness of substance abuse, and are administered through the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.
• Taylor praised the efforts of the Madison County Fire Department and many surrounding firefighting agencies, including the City of Berea and volunteers from Berea Fire and Rescue, for their response to a massive mulch fire last weekend at the Madison County/Fayette County line. The blaze, which broke out on Sunday at the Allen Company, according to news reports, wasn’t fully contained until Tuesday. Taylor said he was impressed by the response of surrounding agencies, including the City of Richmond, Blue Grass Army Depot, as well as departments from Waco, Kirksville, Union City, Redlick, Paint Lick, Cartersville, Garrard, Estill and several other departments in the region. Taylor also noted the overwhelming response by businesses and citizens who wanted to provide support for firefighters, who battled the blaze during high temperatures. Taylor praised Madison County Fire Chief Tim Gray, who managed to maintain coverage of the county despite the emergency. Magistrate Roger Barger expressed concern about neighboring residents who had to breathe the smoke from the aftermath of the fire. Magistrate John Tudor expressed hope the business owner would separate piles of mulch to prevent future disasters. Taylor said the county will work with the business to prevent future incidents.
• Madison County Sheriff Mike Coyle paid tribute to the late Deputy Michelle Anderson, who passed away on July 5. Coyle remembered the 10-year veteran of the MCSO as a compassionate and dedicated officer.
