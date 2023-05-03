Everyone suspected it was only a matter of time before Bubba ended up in divorce court.
“Bubba, I have reviewed this case very closely,” the judge said. “And I’ve decided to give your wife $1,000 a month.”
“That’s very fair, your honor,” Bubba said. “And every now and then I’ll try to send her a few bucks myself.”
There was a time when people’s domestic issues were kept out of the public eye. It was an unwritten rule. But in our current culture, that rule has been not only broken but also trampled.
Time was when supermarket tabloids were the ones that shared all the ugly details of the breakups of the rich and famous. Now, even mainline media have gotten in on the action.
We’ve heard and read some doozy stories over the years, but I suspect nothing compares to the husband and wife in the Book of Judges, Chapter 19. That happened to be my morning Scripture reading the other day, and, though I’ve read it many times over the years, I’m always shocked by the graphic nature of the passage.
It begins with the wife leaving her husband to go running around with other men. It gets more interesting when he goes to find her and bring her back home. It was a long trip that required a stopover in a distant city that, as it turned out, was filled with horribly wicked people.
Those people came to the place where the man and his wife were staying and demanded that the man come out to them so that they may “know” him. Instead of going out there himself, he sent his wife. Those wicked people abused her throughout the night. When she finally got free, she dragged herself back to the house where her husband was staying. She collapsed at the front door and died.
But wait, the nightmarish tale doesn’t end there.
The husband put her body on a donkey to finish the trip home. When he got there, he cut her body into 12 pieces and sent them to the 12 tribes of Israel.
“And it was so, that all that saw it said, There was no such deed done nor seen from the day that the children of Israel came up out of the land of Egypt until this day: Consider it, take advice, and speak your minds” (Judges 19:30).
Sometimes, we think our own generation is the worst of all time. But people have always been messed up. That’s why we desperately need Jesus.
Perhaps Bubba wasn’t such a horrible husband after all. At least he was willing to send his wife a few bucks every now and again.
Reach Roger Alford at rogeralford1@gmail.com or 502-514-6857.
