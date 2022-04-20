Judith Ann Jarvis Roper, 77, of Berea, formerly of Loyall, passed away on April 15, 2022, at her residence, following a long illness
Funeral services for Judy was at Lakes Funeral Home were at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022. Jagger Coffey and Larry Henry officiated. Burial service was private at Madison County Memorial Gardens.
Lakes Funeral Home in Berea was in charge of arrangement.
