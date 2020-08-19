The Berea City Council unanimously voted to table the proposed Juneteenth Resolution after the third iteration of the measure was rejected Tuesday night.
The latest version of the resolution contained references to the Declaration of Independence and the Emancipation Proclamation, in addition to passages about the Juneteenth celebration commemorating the end of slavery in America. But citizens and council members noted the latest draft fell short because it contained inaccuracies and did not make reference to the Black Lives Matter political movement that was spurred after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Said Berea City Councilman John Payne: “After reading the resolution several times, I tried to do my homework and also discuss it with members of the community, and one of the biggest issues with this version of the Juneteenth Resolution is that it simply doesn’t reach out to the African American community. Certainly it acknowledges and credits white men for writing the Declaration of Independence, the Emancipation proclamation, and Order 3 delivered by General Gordon, but the agency of the black community is hardly mentioned except to say that they celebrated Juneteenth. While Juneteenth is recognized as the day that they were told they were free, for many, freedom would not come until much later,” Payne told the council. “A Juneteenth Resolution should be used to recognize the journey from statements of equality towards the practice of equality. For the last 160 years or so the African American community has risen up through oppression from Jim Crow, Day Law, segregation, red-lining and much more. Open discrimination continued well into the 1960s while systemic issues remain to this day, and the goal of equity and true equality continues to be sought. None of that is represented in this resolution.”
Payne’s motion to indefinitely table the item ended in a 4-4 vote as Payne, Emily LaDouceur, Steve Caudill and David Rowlette voted in favor. Jerry Little, Cora Jane Wilson, Jim Davis and Ronnie Terrill voted against it, and Mayor Bruce Fraley voted no to keep the discussion going.
Steve Caudill then tried to table the item until June 1, 2021. He suggested by delaying the resolution, the council could actually commemorate the celebration in the month it was intended. Terrill, Little, Rowlette, Little and Wilson voted against tabling, while Caudill, LaDouceur and Payne voted in favor.
What caused the third version to be tabled were alleged historic inaccuracies in the text cited by both citizens and officials. LaDouceur suggested the item should be raised in a work session to correct the text. Jim Davis motioned to raise it again on Sept. 1 to make corrections.
The council approved that motion unanimously.
The topic came up again during council comments when Cora Jane Wilson and Emily LaDouceur disagreed on the issue. Wilson noted she was not the one who drafted the latest version, stating the latest draft was actually given to her by a citizen. Wilson also stood by her claim that leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement are influenced by Marxist ideology, a statement LaDouceur said was flatly untrue. Both Wilson and LaDouceur urged citizens do their own research on that particular issue.
In other action, the council voted to reject the latest round of bids for the multi-use pavilion on Chestnut Street. City Administrator David Gregory said the move was necessary to alter technical language regarding the prevailing wage scale for the contract, which will receive USDA funds.
Mayor Bruce Fraley introduced a proclamation recognizing the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment, which gave American women the right to vote. Joyce Mosher and Sue Blyth were on hand at the virtual ceremony to accept the proclamation on behalf of the Berea Woman’s Club.
Dr. Louisa Summers urged the city to develop signage at local trails, such as the Pinnacles, to encourage tourists to spend more money in town. Summers said 74 percent of visitors to the Pinnacles are from out of town, and that the city should do more to seize that economic opportunity to help boost local businesses. Mayor Fraley pledged the city’s cooperation to add signage that will direct hikers to local restaurants. Summers said there were an estimated 80,000 users of the Pinnacles last year.
Mayor Fraley read a proclamation recognizing the contributions of educators during the COVID-19 pandemic. The measure was suggested by John Payne.
The council unanimously voted to extend an electric rate study for Berea Municipal Utilities until October. Utilities Director Kevin Howard said the delay was needed for the city’s consultant, Catalyst Consulting, to gather more data.
The City of Berea is still open for appointment only due to the pandemic. Four employees recently tested positive for the virus, officials said, and the city continues to exercise precautions.
