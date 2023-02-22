Justin Eric Reed Feb 22, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Justin Eric Reed, 34, of Berea, passed away after a brief illness at UK hospital in Lexington on Friday, February 17, 2023.Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Berea Chamber Chamber Berea Chamber 2022 Apr 13, 2022 Special Publications Madison Library December 2022 MCPL Newsletter Dec 2, 2022 Madison Library MCPL November 2022 Oct 31, 2022 Latest News Carolyn Elizabeth Brinegar Tawny Brock First-person: Protect & serve Thomas Valentine Preston Justin Eric Reed Robin Scott Huff, Carla Yvonne Matthews Baldwin Madison County Detention Center: February 12 - 15, 2023 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman killed in two-vehicle collision on Interstate DriveMadison County Detention Center: February 2 - 4 , 202344th District Tournament Preview: BoysMadison County Property Transfers: February 6 - 8, 2023Berea Police Report for the week ending February 14, 2023Madison County Courts: February 2 - 8, 2023'Asbury Awakening' providing hope for future generationsFiscal Court: Broadband expansion to provide internet access to unserved populationMadison County Detention Center: February 5 - 8, 2023Roses are Red ... ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Wednesday, February 22, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Regional News First-person: Protect & serve 1 hr ago Madison County Detention Center: February 12 - 15, 2023 2 hrs ago Madison County Detention Center: February 9 - 11, 2023 4 hrs ago +2 Scalf man threatens to kill deputies Updated 5 hrs ago Tourney Time! 6 hrs ago +2 Lady Generals Defeat Clay County in 49th District Tournament Semifinals 6 hrs ago Special delivery: Roll out of alert radios set to begin Updated 7 hrs ago Kentucky House Democratic Women’s Caucus to file more than 30 bills to improve dismal status of commonwealth’s maternal and infant health 8 hrs ago
