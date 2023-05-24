Katherine “Kathy” Sadler Dunn, 72, of Berea died Monday, May 15, at North Point Lexington following an illness.
Memorial Service 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 3, at Berea Baptist Church with Pastor Kevin Slemp officiating. Acceptance of friends (visitation time) 1:00 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions suggested to Berea Baptist Food Closet or Berea Baptist Women’s Ministry.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.