Kathryn Maupin Ford, 91, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at her home in Berea.
The family will be receiving friends on Friday, January 10, at Lakes Funeral Home, Berea, from 11 to 1 with funeral services commencing at 1 pm. Burial will be in the Berea Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Glades Christian Church, Berea, where she was a long-time member.
