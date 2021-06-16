Katie Spivey Broadus

Katie Spivey Broadus, 72, passed away Sunday June 13, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday June 17, 2021, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Kenneth Wilder officiating. You may view the service live from the funeral home website www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com Burial will follow in Madison County Memorial Gardens.  Visitation was 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Jun 17
Service
Thursday, June 17, 2021
11:00AM
Davis & Powell Funeral Home, LLC
616 Chestnut Street
Berea, KY 40403
