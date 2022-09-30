A team of Kentucky Baptist Convention Disaster Relief volunteers will soon leave for Florida to help with recovery in the wake Hurricane Ian.
KYDR feeding teams will be departing the Stanford, Kentucky, warehouse on Sunday for Sarasota, Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Friday and was at Category I strength as of Friday afternoon.
“We have been asked to serve as a Red Cross feeding site with up to 25,000 meal capacity,” said KYDR Director Ron Crow. “We are building our teams now. We will be sending our state kitchen and our state shower unit.”
KYDR will be partnering with Disaster Relief teams from Tennessee, West Virginia and Michigan with another state possibly to assist. The feeding operation will require 60 to 70 volunteers to provide for that many meals.
