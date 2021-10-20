Keaston Beau Baldwin, born and passed away on October 12, 2021, at Baptist Health in Richmond, Kentucky.
Keaston is survived by his parents, Steven Baldwin and Megan Griffith; one brother, Kayden Baldwin; two aunts, Haleigh Baldwin and Kendell Baldwin; one uncle, Austin Griffith; grandparents, Christa Miller, William Griffith, Jamie and Melissa Baldwin; great grandparents, Betty and Bill Rhodus, Linda Creech, Emory Miller, and Brenda and Bobby Fox.
Funeral services were at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Lakes Funeral Home.
