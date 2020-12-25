The pandemic has flipped our world upside down but in spite of the ongoing health crisis we have endured, Christmas remains a special occasion all around the world.
This will be my first Christmas without mom and I’m not really sure what to expect but I know what we would be doing if she was still with us here on earth. She would be celebrating the birth of Christ and spending time with her family. That’s exactly how we plan on doing it this year.
It was mom’s favorite time of the year and she always made sure we made the best of it, even if she had to scramble at the last minute when it came to gathering gifts for the family.
This will be a different Christmas than any we’ve experienced in our lifetime because of the COVID-19 threat that has separated many families and kept us more apart than I can ever remember in my lifetime. These times are similar to simpler ones when the only thing that mattered at Christmas was friends and family and celebrating the birth of Christ.
A Christmas miracle has already occurred in the form of not one, but two vaccines that will hopefully zap the virus for good and help us get back into a more normalized society. The process of vaccinating the entire nation will take time, but at least we have a starting point and there is hope for the future.
After the state, nation and world was crippled by the Spanish Flu early in the 1900s, the Citizen urged its readers to continue a tradition in 1920 that offered hope to those living in that era who were just as concerned about their lives as we are in this current age.
It was based on an “old tradition” and read a follows:
“A lighted candle in the window on Christmas Eve will guide the Babe of Bethlehem to your mom, that He may bring you happiness.”
Let us start this beautiful custom in Berea this year so that in each home, if possible, there shall shine out on Christmas Eve, one Christmas candle symbolizing the Star of Bethlehem.
This is being done in many places throughout the country. A single candle is more symbolic and more impressive that many candles in the window.
If you ask the cooperation of your neighbors and friends, we can start a community custom that may not only add happiness to our own homes, but increase the Christmas cheer of our village.
One Christmas candle in your window on Christmas Eve. Don’t forget.
I’m not sure if that tradition spread like wildfire or even continued in the years that followed, but the intention of the symbolic approach to Christmas was evident at the time.
In whatever way you celebrate Christmas, may the Star of Bethlehem simply shine on.
———
Keith Taylor is publisher of the Berea Citizen.
