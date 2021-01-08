It’s a new year and time for a fresh start.
The dates on the calendar have yet to be filled and a year from now this year will be a memory and we have to make the best of each and every day.
I’m not sure about you, but I’m more appreciative of what I have now than I did a year ago, because a national health pandemic has a way of putting things into perspective. Although mom is no longer with us, her spirit is alive and well and I’m appreciative of the things she taught and left with me more than ever before.
Unlike a year ago when we knew very little about COVID-19, social distancing and masks, we are moving forward with a dose of hope in the form of a vaccine to combat a deadly virus that gripped our city, county, state nation and our world.
That’s remarkable progress, considering we knew nothing about the coronavirus as it began to spread rapidly across the globe. Experts who deal with viruses and diseases have done a remarkable job coming up with a vaccine that will hopefully return society back to some form of normalcy.
For that I am thankful.
Just as it would happen, Rhonda and I contracted the virus sometime before Christmas during the week of Dec. 21 and we are recovering at home. Although I knew a little about the virus and how it affected my mom, we had different symptoms, which intensifies the mystery of COVID-19.
We both had sinus and allergy-type symptoms that come with the virus, such as running nose and congestion, but Rhonda lost her sense of taste and smell and has had more pressure in her head and ear, along with more frequent headaches. I’ve had some body aches, that I first thought were because of “old man” syndrome, but realized they went much deeper than the typical pains that come with getting older.
We wore our masks, sanitized like crazy and were extremely careful, but as with mom’s case, we have no idea where we caught the virus. It could have been anywhere and that’s the dangerous thing about this virus.
We spent Christmas and New Year’s at home as we recovered and we are both out of quarantine and on the mend, even though it’s a slow process to say the least. We drank plenty of fluids, ate a lot of homemade vegetable soup and watched lots of television and slept plenty.
As we begin a new year, let’s hope by this time next year the virus will be history.
