I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to get back to normal.
Like many of you, I wish COVID-19 would magically disappear, a vaccine developed and administered with a snap of a finger. Unfortunately, the life we are now living isn’t a movie, novel or even a dream.
It’s reality.
I don’t want to get back to the way things were without feeling a sense of security but at the same time, I want to live life at its fullest. Like the rest of you, it’s a hard balance to navigate, but the deeper we get into 2020, the closer we are to getting past the virus, simply because hope lies ahead of us.
The past six months have been unlike anything we have experienced in our lifetime. As I am writing this, I’m watching the Grand Ole Opry Live with no fans. The show goes on, but without fans.
I’m sure the performers are doing their best to make things as normal as possible, but they likely will admit it’s not easy performing in front of empty seats, compared to a full house.
The fans are very much part of the show and who would have thought one day the Grand Ole Opry would be going on on without fans in the historic venue?
The shows have been very good and I’ve enjoyed watching them on Circle, but I do miss fan interaction.Once we are past the virus, maybe we will appreciate concerts that much more.
I’ve watched Major League Baseball do its best to duplicate past games with cutout fans in the stands and fake noise in the background. Some of the life-less cardboard cutouts have been downright hilarious, and just last week, a cutout of the main actor in the 1980’s flick, “Weekend at Bernie’s” was as clever as you can get when it comes to mixing creativity with reality. Personally, I like the noise better than the fake fans, but nothing seems to be real this year, so I will just have to embrace it and live with it.
We’ve also had to get used to wearing masks in public, which has led to confrontational debates on social media. I see both sides, but choose to wear mine in public, because I want COVID-19 to leave the county, state, nation and our world forever and I do what I can to make that happen, sooner rather than later.
Many colleges and universities, including the University of Kentucky and Berea College opened their doors to students this past weekend and hopefully it’s a sign that maybe we are moving further away from the coronavirus.
It has been a struggle like no other.
