“You see that Mountain over there? One of these days I’m gonna climb that Mountain.”
If you grew up in the 1980s and listened to country music, you heard those words often in the introduction to Alabama’s hit song, “Mountain Music,” one of many hits for a band that began their career known as “Wild County.”
After taking care of business and covering the Southeastern Conference Media Days last Tuesday in Birmingham, Rhonda and I spent some time in Fort Payne, home of Randy Owen, Jeff Cook and Teddy Gentry, all cousins who were otherwise known to the rest of us as, “Alabama.”
The group has been “retired” since 2003, but remain one of the top country music bands to hit the circuit. Overall, the group charted a total of 43 songs that reached the top of the charts, and one of those mega-hits was “Mountain Music,” which helped pave the way to more chart-topping songs during the next two decades.
A museum and fan club based in the same facility in Fort Payne remains very much active and a must-see attraction for those who visit the South. One of the office workers Karen Potts, once resided in Cadiz, Kentucky and hasn’t forgotten her roots. Ashley Stargell — likely the first person you see upon arrival to the museum — was very helpful and resourceful.
After we paid and gained entry into the museum, Rhonda and I had flashbacks of a time when this band was “it” in country music. We grew up with this group and they were very much like family. We cheered them on when they won awards and couldn’t wait to hear the next single on radio or buy the next album as soon as it hit the stands. Many of those projects featured more than one No. 1 song.
Like many bands in any music genre, Alabama wasn’t an instant success and it took time for the group to develop its brand. They started as “Wild Country” and began performing professionally at “The Bowery” in Myrtle Beach, performing as many as six nights per week. Their bus — a van — took them to other shows and the back seat was raised so one band member could sleep on the floor and another could rest on the back seat.
That all changed when the band experienced a major breakthrough in the late 1970s and the early sacrifices led to success in Nashville. Overall, Alabama claimed more than 200 awards during their career, with most of the hardware coming at them full speed in the 1980s.
In the later years, the group returned to its roots and recorded a few gospel projects, one of which was produced by Bill Gaither Music. The band truly began its career in church settings, performing gospel songs at a young age, resulting in a well-documented career in the music business.
The museum is breathtaking, especially if you witnessed the band’s success in the 1980s, when Alabama was a major part of your life. They felt much like family as you watched them climb that proverbial mountain all the way to the very top.
Keith Taylor is publisher of The Berea Citizen.
