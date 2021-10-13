You would be surprised how many questions I get asked during any given week. Some of them are frequently the same, while others tend to be different, but completely logical.
What are some of the most commonly asked questions? Follow along and you will get a sampling of some of the questions that we answer from our readers.
When will it be in the newspaper?
Well, that depends on if we know about an event. Most of the time, we are aware of most events, but some folks prefer the social media method, which doesn’t extend or reach the readership this newspaper does on a weekly basis. Your own Facebook or other social media feeds don’tt cover Berea and Madison County. The best way to get your news of interest to us is simply by submitting a photo and the information to us, which can be done easily by e-mail or if you prefer regular mail, that works as well. It’s hard to clip out a social media post to save as a keepsake.
Why didn’t I get my paper?
Two factors come into play on this one. Either the subscription ran out or it got mixed up at the post office after we dropped them off after getting them from our printing press at J. Frank Publishing in London. Other things can happen but those are the two most common reasons why some readers didn’t get their paper on a timely basis. Be sure to renew your subscription early so you won’t have a disruption in the delivery. Sometimes it takes two weeks for our cooperate office in Manchester to get the paperwork completed.
How much is the paper?
Right now, we have the best one-year subscription rate in the region. You can get a one-year subscription for just $26 per year if you live in the county and $35 per year if you reside outside of Madison County.
How much does an ad cost?
We base our rates on column inches and it depends on what size you want to run and the frequency of the ad that you are running, An ad that doesn’t run on the classified page is considered a stand alone display ad and our most popular sizes are half page and quarter page sizes. We offer multi-run discounts and will work with you to help fit your needs depending on your budget.
Are you owned by the Government?
No, we are not owned by those who govern our state, nation or our world. We are protected by the First Amendment for the freedom of the press, but we receive zero local, state or federal dollars as a subsidy for our operation. We are owned a family cooperation - Nolan Group Media - based in London and we are part of eight newspapers owned by the family. Our advertisers, subscribers and folks who buy our paper in the machines and local establishments that carry our newspaper put money back into the local economy, meaning our newspaper, not big tech or other large cooperate chains based out of state.
Those are just a few of the many questions we receive. As always, we appreciate our readers and those who advertise in our newspaper.
