There’s a certain pastor here in Berea who gives me the same answer every time I ask how he’s doing when we speak.
No matter if it’s on the street, on the phone or at an event, he always gives the same answer. Anytime I ask Kenny Davis, pastor of Bethel Baptist Church, how he’s doing, he replies, “I’m blessed.”
I know what it’s like to be in a pastor’s home because I grew up a “PK” and I know for a fact being a minister can take its toll on a pastor. My Dad pastored churches and he also worked a full-time job on top of that, making it even more stressful to carry out the duties of delivering sermons and meeting the demands of a congregation. He did it and to this day, I don’t know how. His example, however, taught me how to manage two jobs and still have time for church and family.
I’m sure Kenny carries that same weight as a full-time minister at his church to go along with the demands of every day life. Just like you and I, they are human and have families and have feelings, too. But, yet, he still tells me he’s “blessed” no matter the circumstances. I’m not 100 percent certain, but I would imagine Kenny issues that same reply to everyone he comes into contact with in and out of church.
To be honest, every time I hear Kenny tell me he’s blessed, it puts everything into perspective and serves as a reminder that no matter what kind of day I’m having at the moment, I am indeed blessed. Blessed to have family, friends, my health and two jobs that I have a big passion for and thankful for each and everything God has entrusted me with in life. And I do my best to be a good steward of his blessings.
I’m sure it wasn’t meant to be a “Thanksgiving” sermon, but Pastor Kevin Slemp touched on “owning, managing and belonging” during a sermon recently. His key scripture was found in Psalm 24:1: “The earth is the Lord’s and everything in it. The world and all its people belong to him.” (NLT)
On this week of Thanksgiving, it should serve as a reminder that we are all blessed to have what we are entrusted with and be thankful and not resentful. It’s easy to look around at what everyone else has and wonder why we aren’t on the same level of living, and I’m guilty of that sometimes.
I’ve lost a lot in the past two years with the passing of my mom that I deal with daily but I’m thankful to have been raised by the best.
I’m blessed.
