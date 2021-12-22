I
didn’t want to wake up Sunday morning.
It’s not because I was tired or took lazy to crawl out bed, but rather because I had a dream that I knew was an early gift from above as we usher in the Christmas holiday season.
The holidays, specially Christmas, are a little more tougher, especially after you lose a parent and Saturday will mark two years since we celebrated with mom. Of course it was just all of us family being together, having fun, fellowshipping, laughing and cutting up like most families do this time of the year.
In years past, my uncle Mike dressed up as Santa Claus occasionally for the kids and we always had fun just being around each other. My favorite thing was mom’s country ham, and if you know me, that’s one of the items I order off the menu at Cracker Barrel and Dinner Bell. It’s hard to beat a good, ole country ham and all of the trimmings and mom certainly knew how to make it taste just right every single time.
I got to see mom again and it was during a dream I had Sunday morning, one of the best gifts that I could have ever received this year or any year for that matter. I’m not sure were we were, but mom was cooking up a storm and as she did while she was with us, she cooked the food for others to enjoy more than herself.
During those few hours in deep sleep last Sunday morning, I could smell the country ham, the homemade gravy and biscuits and eggs being prepared for those if use at the kitchen table. Mom made gravy the old-fashioned way and it was hard to beat her gravy. I couldn’t tell you where we were but it all seemed so real and vvid. At the kitchen table was my late papaw Bill May and I turned and there sat my late uncle Jack May right next to him, eating, while mom was cooking away and making sure everyone got what they needed from the kitchen table.
Not knowing whether I was dreaming or in reality, I remember standing there in awe and just soaking it all it since I haven’t seen my grandfather and Jack in nearly more than two decades. I remember telling mom I wanted country ham on my plate, and then that was it. I woke up and tried to go back to sleep and step back into the dream, but it didn’t happen and that was perfectly fine with me, although I was yearning for more time in dreamland.
That was the perfect Christmas gift and one that I needed from above this year.
As we celebrate in our way Saturday, we are planning to resume our family dinner that mom prepared each Christmas. I’m hoping someone will fry up some country ham so I won’t be dreaming about food instead of a white Christmas.
A white Christmas would be nice, too.
