I never had a party line growing up, but heard plenty of stories about how gossip, rumors and lies spread from one house to another, simply by eavesdropping.
Despite the absence of social media, those stories spread pretty quickly and eventually they were twisted and turned into a falsehood before anyone knew it, based on what “somebody said” according to what “someone else said.”
Although landline phones and party lines are pretty much a thing of the past in today’s society, we still have “party line” stories traveling along the “Super Information Highway.”
Social media — Facebook, Twitter and other platforms – have replaced those old phones and opinions, assumptions and all kinds of falsehoods to fit a certain narrative appear all across the internet.
Sometimes there are truths, lies and sometimes manipulative schemes to pull you into a particular story or post.
It’s easier now more than ever to type your thoughts, get it out of your system and hurl a fastball from your keyboard to the computer screen in a matter of seconds without giving it a second thought.
Some of those comments and opinions, if you will, can be downright ugly, no matter what side of the fence you reside on. I wonder if those could be relayed in face-to-face form as opposed to typed words that debate topics such as COVID-19 and other hot button issues of our day.
Everyone is entitled to their opinion and that’s part of living in a free society, but sometimes it can get out of hand. Respect for differing opinions is seemingly hard to come by these days and has been replaced with the, “I’m right and you’re wrong” way of thinking. People spend more time trying to prove themselves right rather than agree to disagree.
Some of those opinions are based on truths and falsehoods, depending on what you want to believe and the source of your information.
A good, useful tip is to consider the source, and trust but verify before spreading the link from your social media page to share with others.
Civility still matters and we need more of it in our society.
