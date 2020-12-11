S
ome things have changed a little bit in this week’s edition and we have added some new features for you to enjoy.
A couple of weeks ago, we began looking for columnists to write for us and cover the communities throughout Madison County and also includes Kirksville, Paint Lick, Waco and other pockets in the county.
Almost immediately, Carrie Grant of Kirksville reached out and her column makes its debut in this week’s edition. Carrie grew up in the Round Hill area and is familiar with everything happening in Round Hill.
I pretty much grew up in Round Hill and spent a lot of time there as a child. Many of you may remember my late grandfather, JB “Bill” May, who was known as the “Mayor” of Round Hill.
I always loved visiting “store” in Round Hill and riding the roads with my grandfather, who worked for Dr. Coy and his family, raising cattle and tobacco.
I enjoyed Carrie’s first column and I think you will too and it appears on page A8. We have moved the reflections to that page as well as Roger Alford’s popular column and have moved the church directory to page A9 with the calendar items. We will be alternating the churches listed from week to week.
If you are interested in becoming a community contributor, send me an email at publisher@bereacitizen.net.
• We also debut the weekly University of Kentucky sports page in this week’s edition, which includes a schedule and other timely features on the Wildcats.
It’s a pet project of mine that I’ve worked on for a few months and wanted to get it up and going into the heart of the basketball season.
Speaking of Kentucky Basketball, our condolences to the family of Billy Evans, who passed away recently. Billy played for Adolph Rupp and was a gold medalist. He played for and graduated from the Berea Foundation and not Berea High as was referenced in a recent story.
• We are always striving to improve our product and looking for ways to entertain our readers as we navigate this ongoing pandemic that I hope comes to an end very soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.