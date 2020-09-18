My niece Addisyn, who just turned 11 years-old and a 5th-grader at Silver Creek Elementary School, called me the other day and read the preamble to the Constitution.
In a non-traditional fashion, Addie Bug is learning about the Constitution and the purpose of the document that our country was founded upon. Following her research, she wrote about what the Constitution means to her and the role of the three branches of Government.
This week — Sept. 17-23 — is known as Constitution Week and youngsters are starting to learn about he principles by which our unique Government is formed. Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley proclaimed Sept. 14-20 as Constitution Week to members of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The proclamation by Fraley urges citizens in Berea to “reaffirm the ideals the framers of the Constitution had in 1987.” This year marks the 233rd anniversary of the faming of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention.
According to the DAR, the purpose of Constitution Week is to:
* Emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution.
• Inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for our way of life.
• Encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.
The observance was officially enacted by late President Dwight D. Eisenhower and George W/ Bush officially declared Constitution Week in September, 2002, more than a year after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on America.
Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution typically observe Constitution Week by ringing bells at 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 each year and by distributing copies of the Constitution, the Preamble and other types of patriotic materials to educate citizens about the Constitution.
The Constitutions is what binds us and has sustained us four more than 200 years and remains the most important document ever framed in our nation’s history.
