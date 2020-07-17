The mountains called and we answered.
Usually by this time of the year, I would have taken more road trips — both work-related and break-related — but because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic those trips have been far and few between.
This getaway was a four-night and five-day stay in Pigeon Forge, one of our favorite home away-from-home spots that we venture to several times per year.
Nothing has changed much since the last time we went to Tennessee, with the exception of precautions that are being taken as we fight this ongoing war with the coronavirus.
The Tanger Outlet was busy as usual and I stood in line at the Crocs Outlet so my niece Addisyn could get her a new pair of Crocs.
I teased her and told her I didn’t see the big deal about those kind of shoes, but they are apparently “trending” as Addie Bug says, and she bought a pair of white Crocs.
When I was Addisyn’s age, the big things trending were boom boxes, Michael Jackson and those portable radios with the headphones, otherwise known as a Walkman. I spent hours listening to mine, especially the Cincinnati Reds, the Grand Ole Opry, country, gospel, rock and bluegrass music.
Now back to our vacation.
For the most part, Tennesseans and vacationers were wearing their face masks, especially in large crowds and in restaurants. The mask order didn’t go into affect until last Friday, but most had gotten used to wearing masks before it became an order issued by local authorities.
We didn’t do any shows or entertainment with large gatherings this time mostly out of the abundance of caution, but Addisyn and I did the go-carts, bumper boats as Rhonda, mom and Kenneth provided fan support, Addisyn finally drove a go-cart by herself and got tangled up in a mishap, but it was a good learning experience, since she had been riding a double car for the past couple of years.
In between we grabbed a box of Kentucky Fried Chicken and did a picnic at the Chimneys picnic area, one of my favorite spots in the Smokies. Located approximately five miles from Gatlinburg, the stream from the mountains and the large rocks are an amazing sight and Rhonda and I always made it a point to stop there while in the vicinity of the Smokies. If you haven’t made a stop, trust me, it’s worth a stop.
The Old Mill was awesome as always and the restaurant had safety features, such as Plexiglas between tables in place as a precaution.
We also had dinner at Huck Finn’s and Puckett’s, which now has opened a location in Pigeon Forge. Puckett’s is well-known in Nashville and the Pigeon Forge location is just as good.
We also grabbed some Krispy Kreme donuts and for the most part, relaxed in our condo.
Although this vacation was different for obvious reasons, we still made memories and got away from town for a few days and I’m already planning another visit in the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.