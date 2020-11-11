A few years ago, I received a small box that was lightweight and didn’t have any shoes in them at all. Nothing but letters, postcards and other items from the 1960s.
Those letters and even a postcard from Rome with a picture of the Pope were of a historical significance. Not only did those hand-written letters and postcards contain letters from abroad, but they also gave me an insight into what my dad experienced while in military training at Camp LeJune in North Carolina. Later, they included more insights, including what his life was like fighting a war in Vietnam and how your life hangs in a balance with while shooting and dodging bullets on foreign soil.
Growing up, my dad, William Taylor, didn’t talk much about Vietnam and the only thing we knew pretty much is that he fought in Vietnam and a tattoo on his arm signified that he was and always will be a U.S. Marine.
He was and still is proud to this day that he served his country.
Until I started examining the letters, I didn’t fully understand or realize what my dad experienced in Vietnam. He did contract malaria and was stationed on a medical ship on the Mediterranean Sea, a health scare we learned saved his life.
One of the things that stood out to me is that he always asked his family to pray for him. Amid the war zone, he did enjoy his surroundings.
“I love the sights here,” he wrote at the time. “I sure don’t know why they have to go to war.”
That was and always will be a question for the ages and we will never know why countries have to fight each other from time to time. Even in the Bible, wars were fought and even the Cowboys and Indians did it often, as so I was told while growing up.
What was it like in boot camp?
“Mom, boy, you think that you work hard, you should have seen us this past week,” he said in a letter dated in April of 1966. “We got up at 3:30 a.m. and worked until 8 p.m. Boy, it was work, too. We’ve got three more Sundays to spend on this island (Paris Island). Has my picture been in the paper yet? How did you like the pictures that I sent home? They were crazy, weren’t they? Pray for me. Tell Dad not to work too hard and take care of my dog.”
Nearly a year later, he was in San Diego California (1967) and was enjoyed the candy my late grandmother sent from their residence at 136 Orchard Street in Richmond.
”It was really good to get your box and pictures,” he said. They were all good and the candy was good, too. It’s all gone. Everyone in my section had a piece of it and it’s all gone.”
Dad also was known to have a good time as well.
“I had a nice time last night,” he said in July, 1967. “I went to a dance and last weekend, I went to Mexico. Coming back from (Mexico), me and my buddy had to hitch hike and you know, we got a ticket for it. I have to go to court on the 19th. Boy, isn’t that something. You can’t do a thing around here. It will cost you $15 I think. I’m going to talk to the police and see if I can pay it off. It sure will save me a lot of trouble.”
Later, dad received a letter while on the ground in Vietnam for the $15 but he wrote back and asked them to come and get him in good humor. As far as we know, the ticket was resolved eventually.
While on the ground, dad often wrote letters in the dark and slept a lot while standing up. Most of those letters still have water marks from rainfall that seemed to never end in Vietnam. He also wrote a letter to his sister and my late aunt Ruth Taylor from a mountain and writing mostly about how he didn’t much like a draw from marijuana and if she had ever tried it.
If you know dad’s sense of humor, it would show up even when he was fighting a war thousands of miles away from Madison County.
I salute my dad, and other Veterans who have served this country. Happy Veterans Day to the few, the chosen and the proud.
