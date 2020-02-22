A lot has changed in Berea during the course of my lifetime. Some of those changes aren’t as drastic as some of you have witnessed, but still, the city isn’t the same as it was even 30 years ago.
I’m old enough to remember when the first VCR recorders came out and video stores began to blossom. It was a treat for us to go to the video store and rent movies, simply because we didn’t frequent the movie theaters. We usually got our movies on the weekend and returned them on Monday, giving us time to watch them during the weekend.
We rented from Video Productions, Blockbuster and there also was a store in the Boone Square Shopping Center that rented movies and had tanning beds, if I remember correctly. The video age lasted approximately 20-plus years before the era of Netflix and Amazon arrived on the scene. Although buying a movie is simpler these days, I do miss going into a store and gleaning the “new releases” and bringing them home for a couple of days.
Mom worked at Gibson Greeting Cards and she usually got paid each Thursday and that’s when she did her grocery shopping. She usually went to Piggly Wiggly or Superior. I think my favorite was Superior, simply because of the traditional grocery store feel. I miss those small grocery stores that were owned by mom and pop.
I don’t think Piggly Wiggly was here long, but we did frequent that chain a lot. If we went to Richmond, we always went to Thornberry’s, which was near K-Mart in the shopping center off U.S. 25 and on the Bypass. I remember Thornberry’s had the best bakery in the county. Their donut holes were so good. We always bought a bag when we did our grocery shopping there.
I miss a few former food establishments here in Berea, including Kentucky Fried Chicken. Seems like their chicken was always better than other KFCs in the region. It was always a treat to get a bucket of chicken from the KFC next to Mario’s Pizza. It was a small restaurant, but it was big on service and always fresh and good.
I’m hoping we can get us a KFC here in town again and bring back the old days of grabbing a box of chicken and going home to eat.
I also remember getting ice cream and the famous “Big T” burger at the Tastee Freeze. It was always good and so tasty just as the name suggested. I also remember Peoples Restaurant, which later became “Sweet Betty’s.” Peoples, which was open 24 hours, had the best food buffet and the pies that Sweet Betty made were phenomenal.
Peoples was unique in the fact that it was open all the time. Our advertising manager, Sheila Johnson, spent many hours working there and said the only time they closed was at 5 p.m. on Dec. 23 each year and didn’t open again until Dec. 26.
There have been numerous restaurants come and go in Berea and hopefully we can get us some more places to eat in the future.
I’ve heard that Burger King is coming back and that’s a start. We have some fine dining choices here in Berea and I say the more the better.
