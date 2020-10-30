It’s time to head to the polls.
Some of you have already voted absentee and through a mail-in ballot, while others have made their choices through the early voting process at the Madison County Courthouse and the Berea City Annex.
Those who haven’t yet cast their votes, will do so the traditional way Tuesday at the Folk Center and the Berea Church of God, giving voters three options in this year’s General Election. In-person voters also can go to any polling place in Madison County and vote simply by showing a form of identification.
Other voting sites in Madison County include: Eastside Community Church, Big Hill Christian Church, White Hall Baptist Church, Ashland Church and First Baptist Church in Richmond.
Kudos to local and state officials for giving voters three viable options amid the ongoing pandemic.
Endorsements
The Berea Citizen doesn’t endorse local, state or national candidates.
It’s our belief that newspapers shouldn’t endorse any candidate but rather let the voters make the decision for themselves. We do, however, fully support the democratic process and urge citizens to vote this year, next year and beyond.
Thank you
I sincerely appreciate each and every one of you for reaching out to our family during my mom’s recent passing.
The thoughts, prayers, love and support has been overwhelming and I’m reminded of how blessed we are to live in Berea and Madison County.
Commented
