Easter is a special and a time to celebrate.
As long as I can remember, our family has always celebrated the risen Savior and dressed our best on Easter Sunday. I can remember Mom and Dad taking us shopping at the Old J.C. Penny on Main Street in Richmond to get a new outfit to wear to church.
I always enjoyed everyone looking their best and the crowds that were routinely larger than any other time of the year. No matter what, most families took the time to attend Easter services at the church of their choice.
Most of them still follow that same practice.
The past two years have been different because of the pandemic and has put a strain on everyone. Thankfully as we begin to emerge from two years of mandates and for me, personally heartbreak, things are beginning to return to normal or at least as close as we can get, although the burden of inflation has added another layer of concern in our lives, not to mention Russia’s uncalled for invasion of Ukraine.
After church services, I can still recall Easter dinner — back then we called the evening meal supper — at my grandparents house in Round Hill, where we all hunted eggs and got together as a family. We always sat at the “little” table and I couldn’t wait to sit at the “big table.”
In later years, mom cooked Easter dinner for all of us and Shelby and Addisyn hunted Easter eggs. When Shelby was little, we discovered a new way to dispose of Easter eggs after we were finished hiding and hunting them for what seemed like a 100 times over and over again.
After they became worn and cracked from the hand-to-hand contact, we teed them up on a golf tee and hit them with our golf clubs, Of course we threw them at each other, too, but there was something about hitting those boiled eggs with a golf club. We also threw them at the building behind mom’s house.
My sister Taunya and I couldn’t get away with that when we were young, but when the grandchildren came along, the rules seem to bend a little more and that’s totally OK. It was all in fun and provided some memorable moments at Easter.
We won’t be throwing eggs or hitting them with a golf club, but we do plan to celebrate Easter and the resurrection for truly the first time in three years.
———
Keith Taylor is publisher
of the Berea Citizen.
