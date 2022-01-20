As I sat in my press seat at Rupp Arena last Saturday, my mind raced back to my childhood, flooding with memories of Joe B. Hall.
No, I didn’t have the privilege of attending games at Rupp Arena, but rather watched games on television and sometimes listened to them on the radio in rural Madison County. I can still see coach Hall roaming the sidelines with a rolled up program in his hands and coaching mostly from his seat on the bench.
Back then, we just had four stations and five on a clear night. Some of the games were on tape delay and my dad and I would watch the Wildcats on replay, even on a “school” night. Some road games weren’t televised and I listened to those games on the radio.
Many times I practiced basketball on my gravel driveway with an imagination that I was playing for the Wildcats and coach Hall. You, know the 5-4-3-2-1 game-winning shot drill that you practiced on your own in the driveway back in the day. I always hated when March rolled around, because that meant no more Kentucky basketball until the the following season.
I remember when coach Hall and the Wildcats made a visit to Richmond to support the “Meals on Wheels” program and I got his autograph and had my picture taken with Fred Cowan. That was a treat and I still have the book of autographs from the team’s visit that day and it’s among my treasured keepsakes from my childhood. I wish I could say I remember the 1978 team, but I was just six.
Long after he retired back in 1985, Hall remained close the program, especially during the past two decades. Current coach John Calipari welcomed Hall to practice sessions and games with open arms. His presence also allowed members of the media, including myself to get to know Hall more as a person than a coach who roamed the sidelines with a rolled up program.
I have written a few stories about Hall’s teams, especially those teams of the 1970s and early 1980s and Hall was always gracious each time I interviewed him. When I met him in the media room — pre-COVID era — we always spoke and I asked how he was doing.
He attended a game between Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State at the Seabury Center and was active up until the past couple of years. As far as I know, it was Hall’s only visit.
On this day, the Wildcats are playing Tennessee, a team that has played and defeated the Wildcats — 75 times — more than any other team in college basketball history. Hall had his share against Ray Mears and Don DeVoe and won a lot of those games, especially in Lexington. The soundly defeated Tennessee 107-79 Saturday and I’m sure Hall would have been smiling big at that score.
Hall collected many wins as a coach, but claimed his biggest victory on Saturday when he crossed over center court and shook hands with The Master.
