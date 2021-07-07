A weekend getaway was briefly discussed but wasn’t planned.
Last Friday, Rhonda and I packaged up and drove toward East Tennessee, but ventured off the beaten path and drove past Pigeon Forge toward North Carolina with an unplanned destination.
We settled on Asheville, North Carolina, which ended up being an excellent choice. We had a late dinner at Rocky’s Hot Chicken Shack, a local favorite. The chicken is prepared in a pressure cooker and you can taste the difference, because it’s prepared with lard.
When food is that good, you have to buy a T-shirt as a souvenir.
The following morning, we had breakfast at the Biscuit Head, which also didn’t disappoint a pair of Kentuckians visiting the area. I had the country ham biscuit on the biggest “Cat head” biscuit ever made and it came with egg, cheese and a fried green tomato, plus a side of red-eye gravy.
We planned our day around a visit to the Biltmore Estate, a country retreat built by George Vanderbilt, which opened its doors on Christmas Eve of 1895. The home was built on four acres, chichi featured 35 bedrooms, 43 bathrooms and 65 fireplaces. The Biltmore opened to the public in 1930. The tour that took nearly two hours to complete, was a step back in time. The elegance of that era was spectacular, but yet so simple. The house has a bowling alley and swimming pool in the basement and the library featured thousands of hand-picked books by Vanderbilt for his guests to enjoy.
The amazing part of the structure, is that it’s still privately owned.
Following the tour, we ventured into Cherokee and Bryson City looking for a place to spend the night. Of course with it being Fourth of July weekend, we were hard pressed to find a spot and paying $300 for 12 hours wasn’t going to happen. We enjoyed a great buffet at Granny’s in Cherokee before going through Maggie Valley for the fourth time in two days.
We drove through the mountains and ended up staying in Newport, Tennessee overnight before heading back toward Berea, again, without a plan in hand.
At the last minute, I mentioned a visit to the Museum of Appalachia, since we had passed the road sign numerous times on the way to and back from Pigeon Forge down through the years.
As we pulled up to the entrance, we had no idea that it was the Independence Day “Anvil Shoot.” The greeter told us we picked the right time to visit the village and its contents.
We toured the cabins and discovered how citizens in log cabins and enjoyed the simple life in Appalachia. Log structures and many of the exhibits, including the saw mill were on display and functional. The anvil shoot was a blast — no pun intended — and the Hall of Fame featured numerous tributes to late Tennessee Senator Howard Baker, Roy Acuff, the Carter Family, Bill Monroe among other appalachain heroes.
Vendors were spread throughout the property, but none of them caught my attention more than the homemade ice cream truck. It may seem like a small thing, but homemade ice cream on the Fourth of July is a big deal.
My mom, who passed away from COVID-19 last October, made it for us at the family cookout we hosted during the past several years. I was relieved when we found homemade ice cream on the Fourth of July this year and didn’t even have to look for it.
Sometimes a road to nowhere will get you somewhere.
