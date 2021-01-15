Growing up, my parents taught me not to discuss politics and religion, because it was best to keep the peace and see the value in the fact that everyone doesn’t possess the same opinion as you do.
To this day, I follow this rule. I have my own convictions and keep those to myself rather than try to convince someone else they are wrong or attempt to make a personal persuasion based on my own convictions just to prove that I am right and someone else is wrong in my opinion.
The older I get, the more I understand what my parents tried to teach us while growing up and that is to respect other and differing opinions and treat others as you would want to be treated, otherwise known as the Golden Rule.
In this technology age, it’s a lot easier to make your opinion known than ever before. Everyone has an opinion and that’s why we have the freedom of speech. We can offer an opinion on any subject. However, where do you draw the line of respect especially on Facebook, Twitter and other internet platforms.
That’s where the Golden Rule comes in. I don’t always agree with Rhonda, but we are husband and wife and we often comprise and agree to disagree. I bend a little and she bends a little and we both give, which leads to a healthy relationship.
Why can’t that same principal be applied within society?
The person I am today, didn’t come down to whether I was raised a Democrat, Republican or Independent for that matter. My upbringing was based on treating others as I would want to be treated and to love my neighbor as myself.
We only discussed politics in the home - amongst ourselves - and never asked anyone who they voted for in the last election. We didn’t snub our nose if anyone offered to tell us their political affiliation or if their views were different than ours.
Dad always told us to vote for the person we feel like is best suited for the job and align with our belief system, whether it was a Democrat, Republican, Independent or whatever. The party didn’t matter and didn’t define who we were. We do our duty, vote and move on.
That’s why each individual has the right to believe what they choose and differing opinions are to be expected within a free society. I’m glad my parents taught me to respect the opinion of others, no matter how different they were from our own viewpoints.
I’ve also come to realize that my convictions aren’t going to be the same as someone else. I rely on God to guide my footsteps and not a political party or another human being. I pray daily for guidance and follow the Golden Rule as best I can each and every day.
