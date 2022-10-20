Has it been a year already?
It’s hard to believe we’ve been at our new location at 133 Plaza Drive for the past 12 months, but as they say, time flies when you’re having fun.
We’ve been having fun getting to know our friends and neighbors and giving our subscribers and custiomers a modern and convenient place to visit and conduct business.
It certainly has felt like home as we transitioned from one building to another after being in the same location on Chestnut Street for more than 25 years. The move has allowed us to become more efficient and provide an avenue for future success.
When I officially took over as publisher in May of 2020, it was an immediate goal to move into a new location for a new and fresh start.
However, that’s when the pandemic was starting to rip apart life as we had known it previously. It changed the way we conducted business, but it didn’t change our mission, which is to serve our readers each and every week. We didn’t miss a beat and have been putting out a weekly edition 52 times a year since 1899.
Admittingly, those first few months and even the first year weren’t easy as we covered news and events through various lines of communication. We adjusted and made it happen each week. A newspaper was delievered to your door or your favorite store. That’s what we do and we will continue to do so as time tarries.
While battling the pandemic, we also kept looking for a place to relocate. Some doors opened and closed without explanation, while others didn’t work out because fate intervened and it simply wasn’t meant to be. I remember after the third time, I threw my hands in the air, surrendered and gave up.
That’s when things changed.
One day while on lunch break, I was driving along Plaza Drive and saw a “For Rent” sign in front of our current location. I then made contact with Wendy Hechemy we got the ball rolling on a lease agreement and we’ve been here ever since. Even during those times of discouragement, front office manager Libby Horn kept telling me we were going to be moving by the end of the year. As the song says, never stopped believing and thankfully, we didn’t.
We are blessed and we want to continue serving our community. We love what we do and enjoy reporting the news to our community, but we need you to continue supporting your local and only family-owned newspaper in Madison County. Your investment goes to support our staff and keep our doors open instead of funding a cooperate entity.
Contrary to what you hear, newspapers are very much alive and more widely circulated in print and electronic media than ever before.
Just like other forms of traditional media — radio and television — we are thriving while battling other so-called “media” platforms. Subscribers and those who purchase the paper do so for a reason, and that’s because they want to see and read about the events of the week.
Unlike digital billboards, which seem to be the best thing since the invention of sliced bread, and some social media platforms, we don’t force you to look at or read our content.
It’s your choice and we’re thankful you make the decision to do so each and every week. Keep reading, subscribing and advertising. We sincerily appreciate your support.
———
Keith Taylor is publisher of the Berea Citizen.
