The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live and not all of it has been for the worse.
Last week, voters in Berea and Madison County headed to the polls to cast votes in the delayed May primary. Those voters — 6 percent of them — were greeted with a different form of voting.
Instead of precincts, the three voting locations — Silver Creek Elementary School, Boonesborough Elementary School and Clark Moores Middle School — were set up polling precinct style. Voters simply showed the clerk a form of identification and they were given a paper ballot based on their party affiliation and fill them out in a makeshift booth.
Technology, mainly the use of iPads, has made it easier for voters when it comes to the polling-style approach. Maybe 20 or 30 years ago, polling voting would not have been a viable option for voters, especially during a pandemic.
Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger has been a long-time proponent of poll-style voting and he’s been ahead of the curve when it comes to making things easier for voters in Berea and Madison County.
In addition to polling-style voting at the polls, voters were given the option to cast their votes through the mail by requesting a ballot online.
As did many voters in Richmond and Berea, I cast my ballot the absentee route and much like the polling precincts, it was an easy process.
In the past, Kentucky has had absentee voting available but voters had to present an excuse to obtain a ballot, such as age, illness, or being out of town on election day. That requirement was eased for this year’s primary.
Normally, Barger and his office receive nearly 1,000 absentee ballots during a traditional election cycle, but this time, approximately 19,000 of them — give or take — were mailed or dropped off at the Madison County Courthouse.
Kentucky State Board of Elections Chairman Ben Chandler said the primary was a success.
“We are doing something that truly is historic, that’s never been done before,” he said. “Despite all the propaganda that’s been put out there by certain campaigns and others, particularly national commentators who don’t know what they’re talking about, we are on track to have a tremendously successful and historic election, here in Kentucky.”
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams agreed with Chandler.
“I think the voters (were) a little relieved that (the) process (was) easy for them,” he said last week.
Those votes were finalized this week and we survived another primary and now it’s on the November General Election.
It remains to be seen what approach will be used this fall because of the coronavirus, but either way, voters will have no excuse not to vote.
Keith Taylor is publisher of the Berea Citizen.
