A couple of weeks ago, I was contacted by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s office about my appointment to a 22-member Citizens Advisory Panel that will be selecting the COVD-19 Memorial in Frankfort.
It’s truly an honor to be selected to serve on the panel along with 21 other Kentuckians and I will do everything I can to make sure everyone is remembered as a name and not a number.
As many of you know, I lost my mother, Donna Reed, to the deadly virus on Oct. 5, 2020 and since then, I have tried my very best to emphasize the dangers of COVID-19.
Tom Latek, my colleague at Kentucky Today, took the time to collect my thoughts after appointment was made official earlier this month. WLEX-TV, Channel 18 also conducted an interview that was aired during Labor Day weekend.
The following is Tom’s story that appeared in Kentucky Today and several other print publications across the state.
A member of the Kentucky Today staff has been appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to serve on a committee that will help choose the final design for a permanent memorial on the Capitol grounds to honor those Kentuckians who have died due to COVID-19.
Sports Editor Keith Taylor, a resident of Berea, is one of 22 people named to the Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Advisory Panel, who will provide input on the concepts proposed by the finalists in the memorial’s design.
“I am so honored to be part of the group that is going to be helping select the memorial to those who lost their lives to COVID,” Taylor said in an interview.
Gov. Beshear announced the advisory panel in July, “which is going to include family members of loved ones who were lost, as well as healthcare heroes, first responders and COVID-19 survivors. This panel will provide input on the design proposals ensuring that a memorial is created that properly honors the loss, the sacrifice, but also the amazing actions of so many Kentuckians.”
Taylor said he responded online to a solicitation of those who wanted to serve on the committee, where he was invited to share his story and thoughts on how COVID affected his life.
“I lost my mom October 5, 2020, to the deadly virus,” he said. “It was an ordeal that was very painful and was very hard on us, and I don’t wish this on anyone else.”
He says everyone needs to be remembered as a name, not just a number.
Taylor and his wife have also had COVID but recovered, and he says other family members have been infected, as well as several friends. Since then, Taylor says he has done everything he can, “to emphasize the dangers of COVID-19 and its variants, and the importance of getting vaccinated.”
Taylor says his faith has been an important factor in dealing with the pandemic. “I thank the good Lord above for helping me through this crisis, helping me heal and providing comfort. Because without the good Lord guiding me along, I don’t see how I would have made it through all this. There is a comfort zone there, and I’m very thankful to God for being there for me and my family during this difficult time.”
The advisory panel is expected to complete its work in time for the memorial to be completed and dedicated next year.
